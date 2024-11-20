These volunteers had been arriving from as early as 4.30am. Ordinary New Zealanders coming together with one common purpose: to help tens of thousands of people have their say in defence of the institutions that support our democracy and which have guided New Zealand society over decades. This is the culture we all share – one rooted in care, solidarity, and a determination to make our society better for everyone.

The Hīkoi mō te Tiriti gathers outside Parliament in Wellington as Labour leader Chris Hipkins looks on. Photo / Jamie Ensor

They donned their high-vis vests, stood at train stations and guided traffic. They set out chairs and made sure kaumātua were comfortable, safe and hydrated as they participated in the hīkoi. Without them, without their willingness to give up their time and help, that day wouldn’t have run so smoothly.

They were the humble embodiment of the best of who we are as Kiwis. It is a willingness to support one another, to step in when help is needed, that makes Aotearoa the unique place that it is. Their work made the hīkoi possible.

On behalf of New Zealanders, I want to thank every one of them.

These great New Zealanders brought an unwavering commitment to the idea that all New Zealanders, Māori and non-Māori alike, deserve to be treated with respect, fairness and dignity. They brought something that is common in our country – a strong and intuitive sense of what basic decency looks like.

Supporters who turned up early ahead of the hīkoi's arrival at Parliament in Wellington, pictured on November 19, 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This willingness to engage, listen and be a part of something bigger than ourselves is what makes these volunteers such valuable allies in the ongoing work of strengthening race relations in Aotearoa. In times where division is being stoked by some, these volunteers showed us the value of unity and community.

They remind us building a fair and just society is not about waiting for experts or politicians to do the work, but about ordinary people choosing to stand up for the values we all hold dear. That’s why I went out to listen and not to speak. This was their day, not mine.

The Act Party would have us believe the Treaty is something that drives a wedge between Māori and non-Māori. They are wrong. The Treaty, as far as I am concerned, is what brings us together. It is the foundation on which we can build a more just and inclusive society.

We need to continue building bridges, not walls. We need to listen, lead and celebrate the incredible contributions Māori and non-Māori make to our society. The volunteers who stood out in the cold at 4.30am aren’t waiting for someone else to do this work – they are doing it themselves. It’s up to all of us to follow their example.