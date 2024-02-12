People gather near Auckland City Hospital to protest the Government's plan to repeal smokefree laws.

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA), the Council of Medical Colleges in New Zealand (CMC), and Te Ohu Rata O Aotearoa - the Māori Medical Practitioners’ Association are calling on the Government not to repeal the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Act 2022 under urgency and to send the bill to the Health Select Committee.

The groups have written to the Prime Minister, Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti, Minister of Māori Development Tama Potaka and Health Select Committee chairman and National MP Sam Uffindell to formally make this request.

The repeal of the Act is among 49 actions in the Government’s 100-day plan.

“This repeal would have a significant and negative impact on the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, both now and in the future, and will undo years of policy development, including wide consultation and expert advice,” HCA co-chairman Professor Boyd Swinburn said.

Professor Boyd Swinburn.

“The roll-back of these measures was not National Party policy and was not subject to debate during the election campaign. Given the gravity of the potential health outcomes, it should be subject to public and expert scrutiny as part of normal Parliamentary process.”

It will also allow Māori communities to have their say on the repeal - which would have the greatest impact on iwi, hapū and whānau.

“We call on Prime Minister Luxon to rule out the use of urgency on the Smokefree Amendment Act and allow the select committee to hear from impacted communities and public health experts,” CMC chairwoman Dr Samantha Murton said.