Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 20, is at number four on the Te Pāti Māori list. Photo / Erica Sinclair

Te Pāti Māori announced its candidate list rankings for the October election yesterday and based on current polling may elect New Zealand’s youngest MP in 170 years.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 20, is at number four on the list, just below sitting MPs Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, and Meka Whaitiri.

Maipi-Clarke - Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa and Ngāi Tahu - is a published author and expert in maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar.

She is also a descendent of Hana Te Hemara, who spearheaded the Māori language petition 50 years ago.

“Hana has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election,” the party said in announcing their list on Sunday.

If elected she would become the youngest MP in 170 years, since James Frederick Stuart-Wortley was elected in 1853 at age 20 and seven months.

“Governments change every three years, but Te Pāti Māori is intergenerational,” co-leader Rawiri Waititi said.

“We are laying the blueprint for an Aotearoa and are putting our money where our mouth is. Hana is our succession plan. She embodies the future of this country.

“Our rangatahi are more politically engaged than any other generation,” co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.

“It’s time we listen to them and make way for them. When we talk about an Aotearoa we are talking about people like Hana.

“We have put together a formidable candidate list, stacked with rangatahi who will lead us into the election. We will be running a two-tick campaign to make this happen.”

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is No 8 on Te Pāti Māori list and party president John Tamihere is 28. Photo / Sarah Sparks

As of now Te Pāti Māori is averaging about 3 per cent in the party vote according to RNZ’s polling average but they are likely to win an electorate seat.

The party is running in all seven Māori electorate seats as well as in Rotorua, currently held by National’s Todd McClay.

Meka Whaitiri won Ikaroa-Rāwhiti for Labour before defecting to Te Pāti Māori in May. The seat has been held by Labour since 2013.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere is 28th on the list.

All the major parties have now announced their lists for the October 14 election.

Te Pāti Māori Candidate List

1. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. 2. Rawiri Waititi. 3. Meka Whaitiri. 4. Hana Maipi. 5. Tākuta (Doc) Ferris. 6. Takutai Kemp. 7. Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. 8. Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. 9. Eru Kapa-Kingi. 10. Keanu Flavell. 11. Hilda Peters. 12. Arabela Boatwright. 13. Pere Huriwai-Seger. 14. Hoera Kereama. 15. Te Ao Kapa. 16. Bridget Bell. 17. Te Whakapono Waikare. 18. Rivah Hura. 19. Conor Watene-O’Sullivan. 20. Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish. 21. Lady Tureiti Moxon. 22. Dedrie Hemingway. 23. Nancy Tuaine. 24. Teresa Butler. 25. Kyla Campbell-Kamariera. 26. Jacqui Harema. 27. Te Waka Ruapounamu McLeod. 28. John Tamihere. 29. Elijah Pue. 30. Rangi Mclean.