Haka For Life have performed Ngāti Toa haka 'Ka Mate' at the top of Sydney's tallest structure, The Sydney Tower Eye. Photo / Supplied.

Haka For Life have performed Ngāti Toa haka 'Ka Mate' at the top of Sydney's tallest structure, The Sydney Tower Eye. Photo / Supplied.

Whānau from Haka For Life performed Ngāti Toa haka ‘Ka Mate’ at the top of Sydney’s tallest structure, The Sydney Tower Eye to promote men’s mental health in the lead-up to Saturday’s International Men’s Day.

“Many men live in silence, struggling to communicate with those around them, this struggle often challenges them to understand the positive meaning of life,” Haka For Life founder Leon Ruri says.

“Silence does not exist when Haka is performed. It requires a man’s vulnerability to truly express himself, but in doing so, makes him incredibly powerful in his communication to others.”

Haka for Life is a charitable organisation promoting men’s mental health and well-being in Australia.

Made up of Māori men, women and children, they were joined by Sydney-based Wiradjuri man Karl Wickey on Thursday at Skywalk at The Sydney Tower Eye to perform Ka Mate in “a celebration of life over death” and to “encourage a powerful conversation about men’s mental health”.

Haka for Life members withSydney-based Wiradjuri whānau on Sydney's Bridge. Photo / Supplied

Ruri says, the “opportunity to showcase two of the world’s oldest surviving cultures above Sydney, was very special.

“We’re 268 metres above Sydney, the first time that we’ve been able to haka out overlooking this incredible city and be joined by our First Nations brother today.

“We also want to thank the women of the Dharug Nation for giving us their blessing to be able to perform haka here and share cultures.

“Performing on the Gadigal Land of the Dharug Nation, in front of Sydney’s magical backdrop was a great honour and something we will never forget.”

Haka for Life performed Ka Mate on Sydney Harbour Bridge in August 2017 to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

WHERE TO GET HELP

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people:

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

The Lowdown: Text 5626 or webchat

For help with specific issues:

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.



