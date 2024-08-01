Conservation Minister Tama Potaka (second left) with government officials.

Senior Government officials met the Te Arawa River Iwi Trust at Parliament yesterday to discuss their commitment to environmental stewardship and the wellbeing of the Waikato River.

“Te Arawa River Iwi Trust has long been a guardian of the river, advocating for policies that protect its natural state and ensure its health for future generations,” trust chair Evelyn Forrest said.

Te Arawa Iwi Trust met with Environment Minister Tama Potaka.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka emphasised the importance of the iwi accord in the Government’s efforts to align with local indigenous knowledge to restore and maintain the river’s ecosystem.

“This iwi accord is crucial in the Government’s efforts to align with local indigenous knowledge to restore and maintain the river’s ecosystem,” he said.