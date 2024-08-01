Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Government officials met with the Te Arawa River Iwi Trust to discuss Waikato River environment

Whakaata Māori
By Mare Haimona-Riki
2 mins to read
Conservation Minister Tama Potaka (second left) with government officials.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka (second left) with government officials.

Senior Government officials met the Te Arawa River Iwi Trust at Parliament yesterday to discuss their commitment to environmental stewardship and the wellbeing of the Waikato River.

“Te Arawa River Iwi Trust has long been a guardian of the river, advocating for policies that protect its natural state and ensure its health for future generations,” trust chair Evelyn Forrest said.

Te Arawa Iwi Trust met with Environment Minister Tama Potaka.
Te Arawa Iwi Trust met with Environment Minister Tama Potaka.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka emphasised the importance of the iwi accord in the Government’s efforts to align with local indigenous knowledge to restore and maintain the river’s ecosystem.

“This iwi accord is crucial in the Government’s efforts to align with local indigenous knowledge to restore and maintain the river’s ecosystem,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Potaka further highlighted the collaborative approach needed to address the challenges the six iwi connected to the Waikato River faced.

“We have prepared a plan to address this concern, ensuring collaboration with local iwi and councils in the Waikato River region,” he noted.

From an iwi perspective, Forrest added: “It’s about how we can use legislation and find that balance between development and our social conscience. We are there at the forefront, iwi is at the forefront helping to make those decisions that will protect our waterways.”

The discussions are part of a broader effort to enhance the environmental health of the Waikato River and ensure sustainable practices that benefit both the local communities and the ecosystem.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The minister is to join the Iwi Chairs Forum today in Auckland for further talks.

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu