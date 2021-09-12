Get up to speed with te reo - Stacey Morrison's new podcast series

Stacey Morrison. Photo / Supplied

Today we launch a special podcast series called Up to Speed with Te Reo Māori, by NZME broadcaster and Te Reo advocate Stacey Morrison.

The 10 episodes of short podcasts help get you up to speed with Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

As members of Parliament have been heard to say, "he waka eke noa­" – we're all in this together, we can all get on board. And Up to Speed with Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help.

Each podcast is only 5-6 minutes long can be found on NZME's iHeart platform .

It's an easy listen. You will hear words and phrases used in the context of the media or an event so that you can make the association in your mind. This will help with understanding a little more about what's being said, as well as providing more information for people who already understand those phrases and are keen to hear more.

The series is available on iHeart and we will feature an episode a day on nzherald.co.nz.

Episode 1: Greetings, Farewells, For eg: from Covid19 Pressers, TVNZ, RNZ 'Do you know how to say 'midday'?

Episode 2: Placenames, meaning and pronunciation - where is the 'The head of the fish'?

Episode 3: Proverbs and colloquial sayings 'Do the mahi.. get some reo treats'

Episode 4: Media Phrases 'The phrase all sports fans will know'

Episode 5: Kōrero whakanui - celebrations, birthdays, Christmas & Matariki 'Sing Happy Birthday 3 ways'

Episode 6: Te reo & Personal names - 'G or K for a Tiger/Taika?'

Episode 7: Dialectal differences 'When in Rome, or in Whanganui..'

Episode 8: Days of the week, months, dates 'A new version of Calendar girl - the waiata!'

Episode 9: Pepeha - 'Mountain, Sea and Waka, all of this is me'

Episode 10: Kai - 'Where are 'fierce ovens' in Aotearoa?'