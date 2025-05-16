From criminal to mentor

The tipping point in Allen’s life came when she moved North four years ago- and found purpose helping others make the break from drugs - as a mentor at the community-based Whakaoranga Whānau Recovery Hub, in Kaikohe.

The hub delivers government funded programmes and services for addicts, using Māori cultural models of practice, and has its office on the same street where young people have been seen smoking meth in broad daylight.

Lesley Allen was a drug addict but is now a mentor for addicts.

Part of the kaupapa of the Recovery Hub is reconnecting addicts with what Allen calls their cultural compasses.

Allen is a volunteer advocacy and peer support person at the hub and has helped hundreds manage their way through bureaucratic systems.

Allen admits she arrived at the hub a broken person and had all but given up on herself.

“My recidivist offending came down to me having no whenua, nowhere to call home ... I never knew who I was as a Māori person. My cultural identity was lost” Allen told the Herald.

Kaikohe's Whakaoranga Whānau Recovery Hub graduates.

Allen has lapsed back into her addiction at times. “The four years I have been at the hub, I have turned my life around ... But I did lapse. I had been clean before that for years,” she told the Herald.

Her greatest supporter

Allen is supported by Rhonda Zielinski (Ngāpuhi) who runs Whakaoranga Whānau Recovery Hub.

It’s a passion project for her: her own home has a number of cabins where recovering addicts can stay.

The registered nurse told the Herald anyone working with addicts in Northland is fighting an uphill battle.

“Every addict I have ever known say they use methamphetamine because it numbs the pain from hunger, depression or stops the pain of being bashed up,” Zielinski, told the Herald.

“Methamphetamine is not in our DNA. We come from a line of chiefs and drugs is not our kaupapa.”

Zielinski said seeing former addicts like Allen giving back to others has been inspiring.

“Lesley is willing to help anyone who needs our services and make that first move to our whare,” she said.

Zielinski estimates her own mahi has helped and supported thousands.

Northland’s uphill battle with drugs

Wastewater testing has shown methamphetamine use tripled in Northland last year - it’s now the meth capital of New Zealand.

Rhonda Zielinski, Lesley Allen and Deeaan Herkt at the Whakaoranga Whanau Recovery Hub.

Last week the Herald revealed Ngāpuhi leadership had called upon local and national government to crack down on the rising drug epidemic in Northland like they did in Ōpōtiki.

The hard-handed approach by police in Ōpōtiki was criticised by local Māori there, but Northland Iwi told the Herald they are desperate to get their young people off the gear.

The Whakaoranga Whanau Recovery Hub in Kaikohe.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell told the Herald earlier this month that police can’t solve the issue by themselves and the Northland community needs to take control.

“We will do what we can to support the community,” he said.

“It requires local government, community and strong iwi leadership to get at the heart of the social issues that are driving this.”

Whakaoranga Whānau Recovery Hub founder and manager Rhonda Zielinski. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

Zielinski’s mission

It was while managing a Māori health provider that Zielinski first worked with people struggling with addiction.

“I saw potential in them and even though they were there for their own treatment I could see what great mentors they could be” she said.

One recovering addict, Jane Beamsley, stayed in her home - then personally funded the early days of the Recovery Hub.

These days, they receive funding from the Ministry of Health and have grown to deliver anger management courses, kapa haka, community services, te reo and pro social classes, as well as electronic monitoring bail addresses for people leaving prison.

When their 14-bed boarding house in Kaikohe was closed down by the council due to alleged fire risk, the electronically-monitored residents were rehoused in cabins on Zielinski’s farm.

She is planning another 10-bed intensive programme at another property she owns in Kaikohe.

Zielinski said though she and Allen and the others who work or volunteer at the hub are not blood relatives, they are whānau.

“Lesley has helped hundreds navigate their way through difficult places like justice and MSD and has become part of our Whakaoranga Whānau Recovery Hub whānau.

“And though none of us have blood ties, we are kaupapa whānau.

“I believe the biggest thing we offer addicts and their whānau is hope - that’s all anyone can have.”

