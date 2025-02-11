“Because while the Iwi can easily mobilise lawyers and consultants when it’s time to demand more cash from the Crown, when it comes to actually supporting their struggling people, suddenly the signal drops, and all you get is voicemail,” the post read.

At the time of publishing the post had been shared more than 2000 times and received hundreds of comments, with many agreeing with the material.

In response, Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi said on Facebook some of the issues raised were real-life challenges for many.

“Many may have seen a post making its way around the motu this morning. After investigation we can confirm this is a fake account with fake AI generated pictures.

“As an iwi we acknowledge all who are doing their part across our communities to reconnect to our whakapapa, whenua, te reo me ōna tikanga to strengthen and support whānau to navigate and find their own solutions where possible.”

From left, Mane Tahere, Jodi Hayward, Moana Tuwhare, Huhana Lyndon and Hinerangi Himiona, at a welcome for Tuwhare at Okorihi Marae, near Kaikohe. Photo: Supplied / Huhana Lyndon

Speaking to RNZ, Ngāpuhi chair Mane Tahere said some whānau were confused as to who wrote the post, believing it was a genuine post from his rūnanga.

“It’s been widely shared and within our own networks. A lot of concerned emails and phone calls from some of our beneficiaries and whānau here because it has Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi logo.

“After looking and watching the post over the last couple of hours and how it is being widely shared, the nature of the content... I’ve also been advised on the nature of the responses in comments ”

Tahere called the content of the post “outdated” and said it relied on stereotypes surrounding Māori “elitism” and Rūnanga mismanagement.

He said Ngāpuhi unity was on display at Waitangi this year.

“Ngāpuhi seem to only be getting stronger – that’s what I see – not just the Rūnanga but Ngāpuhi as an iwi.

“This is just more rhetoric pitting brown against brown.”

Another post by Matua Kahurangi said, after Taranaki Maunga had been given legal personhood, it was charged with cultivating cannabis.

Tahere said while some of the posts were meant to be satirical, he did not find them funny.