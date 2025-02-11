Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Fake Matua Kahurangi AI profile that criticises Ngāpuhi draws the ire of iwi chair Mane Tahere

By Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira
RNZ·
3 mins to read

The post, which was taken from X and shared on Facebook, features an artificial image of a Māori man with a facial moko standing in front of a red ute and a visible rūnanga logo.

  • Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi responded to a social media post criticising iwi leadership with AI imagery.
  • The post accused Ngāpuhi of neglecting their people while purchasing expensive vehicles, sparking widespread sharing.
  • Chair Mane Tahere called the post “outdated” and emphasised Ngāpuhi’s unity and strength.

The chairman of Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi has hit back at a social media post featuring AI-generated imagery of the rūnanga logo “pitting brown against brown”.

The post, which was taken from X and shared on Facebook, features an artificial image of a Māori man with a facial moko standing in front of a red ute and a visible rūnanga logo.

“It’s 2025, another year, another multi-million-dollar payout to our beloved Iwi leaders-because nothing says ‘uplifting the tangata’ quite like a freshly imported Ford Raptor cruising through Moerewa while Auntie Hinemoa is boiling Maggi 2-Minute noodles on a butane stove outside her car,” the post read.

It goes on to criticise iwi – specifically Ngāpuhi – for failing to care for their own people and instead purchasing expensive utes while most Māori were “waiting in line at the liquor shop, wondering if anyone at the top actually gives a damn”.

“Because while the Iwi can easily mobilise lawyers and consultants when it’s time to demand more cash from the Crown, when it comes to actually supporting their struggling people, suddenly the signal drops, and all you get is voicemail,” the post read.

At the time of publishing the post had been shared more than 2000 times and received hundreds of comments, with many agreeing with the material.

In response, Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi said on Facebook some of the issues raised were real-life challenges for many.

“Many may have seen a post making its way around the motu this morning. After investigation we can confirm this is a fake account with fake AI generated pictures.

“As an iwi we acknowledge all who are doing their part across our communities to reconnect to our whakapapa, whenua, te reo me ōna tikanga to strengthen and support whānau to navigate and find their own solutions where possible.”

From left, Mane Tahere, Jodi Hayward, Moana Tuwhare, Huhana Lyndon and Hinerangi Himiona, at a welcome for Tuwhare at Okorihi Marae, near Kaikohe. Photo: Supplied / Huhana Lyndon
Speaking to RNZ, Ngāpuhi chair Mane Tahere said some whānau were confused as to who wrote the post, believing it was a genuine post from his rūnanga.

“It’s been widely shared and within our own networks. A lot of concerned emails and phone calls from some of our beneficiaries and whānau here because it has Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi logo.

“After looking and watching the post over the last couple of hours and how it is being widely shared, the nature of the content... I’ve also been advised on the nature of the responses in comments ”

Tahere called the content of the post “outdated” and said it relied on stereotypes surrounding Māori “elitism” and Rūnanga mismanagement.

He said Ngāpuhi unity was on display at Waitangi this year.

“Ngāpuhi seem to only be getting stronger – that’s what I see – not just the Rūnanga but Ngāpuhi as an iwi.

“This is just more rhetoric pitting brown against brown.”

Another post by Matua Kahurangi said, after Taranaki Maunga had been given legal personhood, it was charged with cultivating cannabis.

Tahere said while some of the posts were meant to be satirical, he did not find them funny.

