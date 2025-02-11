- Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi responded to a social media post criticising iwi leadership with AI imagery.
- The post accused Ngāpuhi of neglecting their people while purchasing expensive vehicles, sparking widespread sharing.
- Chair Mane Tahere called the post “outdated” and emphasised Ngāpuhi’s unity and strength.
The chairman of Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi has hit back at a social media post featuring AI-generated imagery of the rūnanga logo “pitting brown against brown”.
The post, which was taken from X and shared on Facebook, features an artificial image of a Māori man with a facial moko standing in front of a red ute and a visible rūnanga logo.
“It’s 2025, another year, another multi-million-dollar payout to our beloved Iwi leaders-because nothing says ‘uplifting the tangata’ quite like a freshly imported Ford Raptor cruising through Moerewa while Auntie Hinemoa is boiling Maggi 2-Minute noodles on a butane stove outside her car,” the post read.
It goes on to criticise iwi – specifically Ngāpuhi – for failing to care for their own people and instead purchasing expensive utes while most Māori were “waiting in line at the liquor shop, wondering if anyone at the top actually gives a damn”.