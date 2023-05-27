Nikau Grace. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Rotorua teen Nikau Grace says her new single, released as part of Waiata Anthems, was written as a way to resolve her identity challenge.

Tōkū Tuakiri is one of the songs which is part of the Waiata Anthems New Zealand Music Month drop.

Grace, who has Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Te Whānau Ā Apanui connections, says the waiata was written during an emotional time.

“I was really confused about who I was because people kept telling me I’m not who I am, I’m not Maori because I don’t look it. I’d say (the song) got me through a lot of hard times when I really didn’t know who I am and it’s just my way of telling myself I am who I am and no one else can change that or tell me differently,” Grace told Waatea News.Com.

The 15--year-old also took to Facebook to encourage others to download the track.

“Thank you so much to all of you who have already streamed and shared my waiata, I’m so grateful. I still haven’t stopped buzzing about this whole situation,” Grace said.

“It’s all super surreal and just a dream come true. I thought I would finally post these fire pics that the @lukeysp00ky and the Waiata Anthems team took, I don’t often like photos of myself, but love how me some of these pics are haha.

Additional Reporting Waatea.News.Com