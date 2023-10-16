Despite the challenges, Te Pāti Māori secured 2.6 per cent of the party vote, marking a 1.6 cent increase from the 2020 general election. Photo / NZME

Te Pāti Māori’s president, John Tamihere, has criticised the Electoral Commission for what he describes as “unacceptable” treatment of Māori voters during Saturday’s voting period.

There have been reports on social media of long waiting times and other issues at voting stations.

“The way in which Māori voters are treated at booths is just unacceptable. No other people would be treated like that and accept it,” Tamihere stated on Newshub’s The Hui.

Despite the challenges, Te Pāti Māori secured 2.6 per cent of the party vote, marking a 1.6 per cent increase from the 2020 general election, and the highest vote the party has ever secured.

Co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, along with Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke and Tākuta Ferris, secured victories in their respective seats, and only 500 votes separate Māori and Labour party candidates in Te Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau, with special votes still to come.

Rawiri Waititi proposed establishing a separate Māori electoral commission, stating the Electoral Commission should “hang its head in shame”.

A report prior to Saturday’s election had already raised concerns over support for Māori voters.

Community leader Dave “Brown Buttabean” Letele called the voting issues an “absolute disgrace”, saying there were instances where voters were turned away or faced hours-long waits, especially in West and South Auckland areas.

John Tamihere says there should be no first and second class when it comes to Māori. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Electoral Commission’s chief officer, Karl Le Quesne, assured that those waiting in line post-7pm would still get their chance to vote, acknowledging staffing reinforcements at busy booths and digital electoral roll issues that were eventually rectified.

The poor weather also forced some voting stations in Waitaha/Canterbury to close.

In light of the reported irregularities, when questioned about potential electoral challenges in Tāmaki Mākaurau and Te Tai Tokerau, Tamihere responded: “We’ll look at the law surrounding the contest, not necessarily the outcome, but the process.”