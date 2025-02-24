Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Efeso Collins massive mural in Manukau unveiled to honour his legacy for Māori and Pasifika youth

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni in front of the Efeso Collins mural that was unveiled in Manukau yesterday.

Former Auckland councillor and short-time Green Party MP Efeso Collins was a larger-than-life character.

Yesterday, the Samoan-born resident and politician’s mural was officially unveiled on the side of a building at the Ronwood Rd carpark in his beloved South Auckland suburb of Manukau.

Collins, 49, collapsed while attending taking part in a charity run in central Auckland on February 21 last year.

Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni said Collins was taken way too soon and she hoped Collins’ legacy of public service would encourage more Māori and Pasifika youth to stand for local body politics.

“Efeso was a role model for so many Aucklanders and we must continue to ensure our leadership reflects the diverse community we have in Auckland,” Leoni said.

“Yesterday was a reminder that his hard work and mayoral campaign broke the glass ceiling of even imagining that in our lifetime we could have grassroots community leadership serving as the most important job in our city. Efeso was always a strong advocate for Māori and mana whenua in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Vasa Fia Collins addressed those gathered at the unveiling of husband Efeso Collins' mural in Manukau yesterday.
“We shall always remember him and my thoughts are always with his family.”

Leoni will stand for Auckland mayor against incumbent Wayne Brown.

Fellow councillor Josephine Bartley also acknowledged the mural and Collins' death a year ago.

“I will miss it my friend. You are larger than life and your impact is boundless for the benefit of the voiceless. Radio NZ asked the question, ‘is there anyone coming through who is like you’? No. There is no one like you, but there are plenty to whom you’ve planted a seed, to quote from the Regional Fuel Tax debate of which we were on differing sides and I used this: ‘A society grows great when people plant trees whose shade they shall never sit in’.

Collins' wife, Vasa Fia, and the couple’s two girls attended the mural unveiling.

Vasa Fia Collins (orange dress) with her daughters and whānau.
She said earlier in a Facebook post that the love and support she and her children had received was overwhelming and appreciated the “precious taonga” the artists had given to her and the city.

She said Efeso would be so proud of his daughters and how they have helped her since their father’s death.

“He would be proud of them,” Vasa said, at yesterday’s official opening of the mural in honour of Collins.

