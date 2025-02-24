“Yesterday was a reminder that his hard work and mayoral campaign broke the glass ceiling of even imagining that in our lifetime we could have grassroots community leadership serving as the most important job in our city. Efeso was always a strong advocate for Māori and mana whenua in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Vasa Fia Collins addressed those gathered at the unveiling of husband Efeso Collins' mural in Manukau yesterday.

“We shall always remember him and my thoughts are always with his family.”

Leoni will stand for Auckland mayor against incumbent Wayne Brown.

Fellow councillor Josephine Bartley also acknowledged the mural and Collins' death a year ago.

“I will miss it my friend. You are larger than life and your impact is boundless for the benefit of the voiceless. Radio NZ asked the question, ‘is there anyone coming through who is like you’? No. There is no one like you, but there are plenty to whom you’ve planted a seed, to quote from the Regional Fuel Tax debate of which we were on differing sides and I used this: ‘A society grows great when people plant trees whose shade they shall never sit in’.

Collins' wife, Vasa Fia, and the couple’s two girls attended the mural unveiling.

Vasa Fia Collins (orange dress) with her daughters and whānau.

She said earlier in a Facebook post that the love and support she and her children had received was overwhelming and appreciated the “precious taonga” the artists had given to her and the city.

She said Efeso would be so proud of his daughters and how they have helped her since their father’s death.

“He would be proud of them,” Vasa said, at yesterday’s official opening of the mural in honour of Collins.