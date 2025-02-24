Former Auckland councillor and short-time Green Party MP Efeso Collins was a larger-than-life character.
Yesterday, the Samoan-born resident and politician’s mural was officially unveiled on the side of a building at the Ronwood Rd carpark in his beloved South Auckland suburb of Manukau.
Collins, 49, collapsed while attending taking part in a charity run in central Auckland on February 21 last year.
Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni said Collins was taken way too soon and she hoped Collins’ legacy of public service would encourage more Māori and Pasifika youth to stand for local body politics.
“Efeso was a role model for so many Aucklanders and we must continue to ensure our leadership reflects the diverse community we have in Auckland,” Leoni said.