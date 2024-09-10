“This group will provide independent advice on all matters related to Māori education in both English medium and Māori medium settings,” Stanford said.

“Members are respected leaders and innovators in Māori education who bring commitment, skills and experience in the sector. I look forward to working with them.

“While some Māori students achieve excellent results, on average Māori experience worse outcomes than other learners on every major metric we currently measure. This needs to change.”

Stanford will work with the group to develop a Māori education action plan, which will be framed by her six education priorities and draw on the existing Ka Hikitia – Ka Hāpaitia and Tau Mai Te Reo strategies.

“This will require specialist knowledge and experience to make the most difference for Māori learners,” Stanford said.

“I am also committed to working with Te Matakahuki, leaders and representative groups of kaupapa Māori education, to identify shared priorities.”

She said she had high aspirations for the achievement of Māori learners and wanted to strengthen the role whānau played in the education of their tamariki.

The other members of the advisory group are:

Olivia Hall (Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne, Ngāti Kuia) has significant experience in leadership roles across the education sector and serves as the chairwoman of the Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua in Whakatū/Nelson.

Dame Georgina Kingi (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāi Tai) has been principal of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College since 1987.

Will Workman (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Rangitāne o Wairarapa) specialises in Māori social and economic policy advice and is a public policy practitioner with experience in senior executive roles across the public service.

