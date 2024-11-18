That haka – despite what some some regarded as appalling behaviour – shines the light on a new conversation growing louder daily and describing where many Māori are at politically, 184 years after the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Toitū Te Tiriti, the kōhanga reo generation and unapologetically Māori whānau are intertwined. Their whakapapa is the same.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi speaking during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill, Parliament.

Toitū Te Tiriti says Te Tiriti will endure no matter what. The first of the kōhanga reo generation – the babies brought up in kōhanga reo over 40 years ago, like Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi – and casting their leadership across te ao Māori. They have been in the workforce for 20+ years, using te reo Māori and mātauranga Māori (Māori intelligence) as their north compass.

Maipi-Clarke is part of all three groups. She is a product of her forebears.

Toitū Te Tiriti hīkoi dawn ceremony at Te Rerenga Wairau. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Maipi-Clarke looks at the world through a kaupapa Māori lens. The things which drive her are Māori-centric, first and foremost. That is who she is and what defines her. The new Māori Queen, Nga wai hono i te po, is of the same ilk.

Unapologetically Māori is a statement that serves as a declaration to the world about who Maipi-Clarke and those of her generation are, their truth and how to act from a holistic Māori world view.

Maipi-Clarke, her Te Pāti Māori colleagues and other politicians in the House reacted when they felt their very identity was threatened. They acted the only way they believed was appropriate, with class and with mana.

Maipi-Clarke, like many Māori and non-Māori, are angry with the progression of this bill.

She responded to it as she was taught by her predecessors and peers with a haka.

That’s the way Māori of the kōhanga reo generation were brought up to voice their concerns.