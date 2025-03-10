Editorial

Labour will be feeling very chipper with where it is riding in the polls and the court of public opinion. The party hasn’t put a foot wrong for a long time.

The best thing is, Labour hasn’t had to do a great deal to see its political ratings increase and the Government’s ratings nose-dive.

Chris Hipkins is looking more comfortable as leader, as the Government scores a few own goals, most notably that of Andrew Bayley, who fell on his sword, this time for putting his hands on a staffer, and resigned as a minister. He can’t help but make the headlines, for all the wrong reasons.

Plus, there appears to be this need by the minor coalition parties to almost embarrass Christopher Luxon, although the Prime Minister also seems capable of managing that himself, if you heard or read the debacle with Mike Hosking.

The last few polls have been trending well for the left-leaning political parties - Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori, and will continue while Act leader David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill continues to swirl around the landscape.