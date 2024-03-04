Anaru Tuhi being comforted by his older brother Nikora in Auckland City Hospital.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

A South Auckland whānau has been struck a double tragedy, with one son surviving emergency surgery only to be told he had bowel cancer, then another son dying in his sleep.

In February, Anaru Tuhi, 30, felt unwell and called an ambulance.

Hours later, he was undergoing emergency surgery and fighting for his life, while whānau and friends waited in shock.

Anaru Tuhi is battling bowel cancer.

Anaru pulled through the surgery only to be told he had bowel cancer. He is now undergoing treatment.

Then, two days ago, his older brother Nikora, who had been by his side since February 6, died in his sleep at home in Tuakau.

Whānau friend Hikurangi Jackson said since Waitangi Day, Anaru’s siblings and parents have been travelling back and forth from Tuakau to the Auckland City Hospital and one of the whānau was always at his side.

Anaru’s mother stopped working to support Anaru, who is in a stable condition.

Nikora Tuhi.

Nikora, 32, who had been at Anaru’s bedside almost constantly, fell seriously ill himself and died over the weekend. The cause of his death is not yet known.

“This is an incredibly tragic set of events for any family. But to have it all happen within four weeks is surreal,” Jackson, Anaru’s flatmate, told the Herald.

“Anaru fell ill on Waitangi week and almost died and was told he has cancer. Then his brother who was nursing him just died on the weekend. It bloody sucks.”

Friends have set up a Givealittle page to help support the Tuhi whānau financially.

“We know this whānau would never set up a page like this. However, on behalf of their many friends, I am reaching out in the belief that they need all the support and aroha they can get as they process their grief.

“Every cent raised will go straight towards supporting this whānau with expenses around Nikora’s tangi and to support Anaru in his long battle with cancer.

“He pūtea aroha.”

Jackson said all donations would be appreciated by “this great, loving whānau.”

Anaru and Nikora’s sister Staci Tuhi announced her brother’s death on Facebook.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our handsome boy Nikora Samuel Proctor Tuhi, who unexpectedly left us on Saturday 2nd March, as a result of a medical event. Beloved son to Fiona and Bill, brother to Stacey, Pore and Anaru. Partner to the love of his life, Nikki. Uncle to Jodeci, Armani and Peyton-X. Brother-in-law to George and Brooklyn, a much-loved nephew, cousin and friend to many.

“Nikora was surrounded by whānau when he passed and fought his hardest to stay. His cheekiness, contagious laugh and the warmth of his presence are already missed and he will remain in our hearts forever!”

Joseph Los’e is an award-winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and before joining NZME worked for Whānau Waipareira.