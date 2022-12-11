University of Auckland Associate Professor Dr Helen Petousis-Harris.

A dramatic increase in the number of cases of meningococcal disease across some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable groups has prompted a warning from a local vaccinologist.

There have been 69 cases of invasive meningococcal disease this year - over a 50 per cent increase in the number of cases compared to the previous year, according to the latest ESR data.

Infants and children are most vulnerable to the disease - in particular Māori and Pasifika, who made up 90 per cent of all cases in children aged under five this year.

Teens and young adults are also at increased risk, making up 28 per cent of cases in people under 30 years of age.

Across the regions, the Bay of Plenty and Otago/Southland have also been disproportionately affected, each recording the country’s highest rates of the disease and accounting for almost a quarter (23 per cent) of cases in 2022. Northland, West and South Auckland made up a further 30 per cent of cases.

Meningococcal disease is an uncommon but life-threatening bacterial infection which causes two serious illnesses: meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning).

Even with prompt medical care, around one in every ten patients who contract the disease will die, and up to one in five survivors will have permanent disabilities, such as brain damage, amputated limbs and hearing loss.

There are several types, or serogroups, of meningococcal bacteria, including groups A, B, C, W and Y. The most common in New Zealand is meningococcal group B, which made up 80 percent of cases so far this year.

The meningococcal B vaccine will be funded as part of scheduled childhood immunisations from March 1, 2023, with a catch-up programme for the next two-and-a-half years to provide vaccination for all children under the age of five.

Meningococcal B vaccinations will also be funded for people aged 13-25 in close living situations such as hostels, boarding schools, halls of residence and the military, with a one-year catch up programme for young people already living in closed living environments.

This vaccine was previously only funded for those with reduced immune function or close contacts of a meningococcal case.

It is estimated that around 300,000 Kiwis will be eligible during the catch-up period, and around 60,000 new infants and young people each year following.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says the rise in cases is a timely reminder to parents of infants and teens to be vigilant in identifying the early stages of the disease.

She says there is often confusion around protection status with parents who may think their children are already covered under the childhood immunisation schedule.

“Infants are a high-risk group because their immature immune system makes it easier for the bacteria to invade their bloodstream and they have not had time to develop natural immunity. Children who attend pre-school or daycare are also at greater risk,” she says.

“Meningococcal disease can have a debilitating impact on patients and their whānau. It may loiter around in the community without any cases, and then all of sudden you can have a surge and an outbreak. We have been concerned for a long time about the potential for New Zealand to experience a significant outbreak,” she says.

New Zealand has a higher rate of invasive meningococcal disease compared with other developed countries, and the rate of disease has been increasing since 2014.

“The new data is a timely reminder that meningococcal disease can be circulating in the community, and we must be vigilant in protecting against it and recognising the symptoms.

“Meningococcal disease can develop rapidly, usually starting with a fever, vomiting, headache and a general feeling of being unwell. However, this can progress very quickly to a rash, pain in the limbs, cold hands and feet, neck stiffness, confusion and aversion to bright lights,” she says.

Under the current Pharmac funding framework, there will still be a cohort of young adolescents who are at increased risk but will not meet the criteria for funded access - including secondary and tertiary students not in close living conditions.

Brett Marett, medical director at GSK NZ, says although uncommon, invasive meningococcal disease can have high mortality rates and profound, life-long effects.

“Rates of meningococcal disease in New Zealand are high; double the cases compared to Australia, and 25 times higher than what is reported in the United States.”

“With a limited catch-up window, we encourage all parents and healthcare providers to prioritise vaccinating those at risk against meningococcal B.

“For children who have begun their childhood vaccinations, and young people, this means that they may need to schedule additional appointments to receive their vaccine,” he says.



