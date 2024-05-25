Voyager 2023 media awards
We must move towards tino rangatiratanga - it should be a touchstone for all New Zealanders - David Seymour

Joseph Los'e
By
12 mins to read
Act Party leader David Seymour speaking at Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Q&A interview with Act leader and deputy prime minister-in-waiting David Seymour:

Q: If you could take three Māori to dinner, who would they be and why?

DS: I generally wouldn’t take people to dinner based

