- David Seymour faced questions about Pharmac’s engagement with Māori after the disestablishment of Te Rōpū Māori.
- Seymour stated Pharmac prioritises the health of all New Zealanders and dodged specific questions on Māori equity.
- Green MP Huhana Lyndon expressed disappointment at not being able to fully scrutinise Seymour on Māori health strategy.
Pharmac Minister David Seymour has parried questions on the agency’s commitment to engagement with Māori through its strategy, Te Rautaki Whai Oranga, following the disestablishment of its Māori advisory group, Te Rōpū Māori, earlier this year.
That tussle between Seymour and Green List MP Huhana Lyndon kicked off Scrutiny Week, during which MPs grill sitting ministers on their various portfolios.
Lyndon asked a question about the agency’s commitment to Māori during the health subcommittee sitting.