David Seymour calls Hurricanes Poua’s ‘redneck’ haka ‘stupid’

Act leader David Seymour.

By RNZ

Act leader David Seymour says he defends the Hurricanes Poua’s rights to free speech, but will push back when people say “stupid” things.

His comments come as politicians react to a haka by the women’s Super Rugby Aupiki team which labelled the coalition Government “redneck”. The Hurricanes Poua began their season last Saturday with a haka including the phrase “karetao o te Kāwana kakiwhero”, or “puppets of this redneck government”.

The haka also referred to Toitu te Tiriti, a political movement that has taken a stand against coalition Government policies on te reo Māori and perceived breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

“All it shows is that the Hurricanes Poua know nothing about the colour of my neck,” Seymour told reporters on Wednesday as he headed into Parliament.

Hurricanes Poua perform a haka before a game. Photo / Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

“And sadly they know nothing about scoring tries either or winning right now. My pledge to them is more time on their moves and less time on calling me names and their politics.”

The Poua lost 46-24 to the Chiefs Manawa.

“You are free to say whatever you want - and if the Government comes and lops you off for saying it, guess who would be the first person sticking up for your rights to say it? Me,” Seymour said.

“However, that doesn’t mean to say you are free to write and say any stupid thing you like without me telling you it is stupid.”

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters reiterated his comments the Hurricanes Poua team should focus on winning games rather than commenting on politics.

On Tuesday he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the team should have focused on tackling and catching, rather than spending energy on a haka to attack the Government. He told reporters the post had “gone past 50,000″ views.

“If you want to win a game, focus on the game. There’s plenty of time for free speech when you leave the paddock. If you want to do what the Black Ferns did and become world champions from a hopeless position, then you focus on what the game is about.”

Hurricanes boss Avan Lee has said the franchise will apologise to the Government. RNZ understands both Hurricanes officials and the Rugby Players Association are planning to hold meetings with the Poua team.