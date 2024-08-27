The Crown was appearing at an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing into changes to customary marine title.

By Te Manu Korihi for RNZ

The Crown’s witness chose not to comment when asked if the Government was bound to respect Treaty principles at an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing into changes to customary marine title.

Te Arawhiti’s deputy chief executive Tui Marsh, who was also responsible for Treaty reconciliation and Takutai Moana, was the Crown’s sole witness on the second day of the hearing.

Marsh said that officials at Te Arawhiti the Office for Māori Crown Relations had advised Minister for Treaty Negotiations Paul Goldsmith that any amendments to Section 58 of the Marine and Coastal Area Act could result in further tension in Māori-Crown relations.

“In light of the Court of Appeal in Re Edwards, the Government position is that the courts, in interpreting Section 58... changed the nature of the test and materially reduced the threshold for the recognition of [Customary Marine Title].”