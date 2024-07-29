The foreshore and seabed hikoi marching along Willis St on its way to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The foreshore and seabed hikoi marching along Willis St on its way to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere says the Government’s planned rewrite of the Marine and Coastal Areas Act will be the largest confiscation of Māori interests since the 1860s.

The Government says it disagrees with the Court of Appeal’s interpretation in a case defining the customary interests of Whakatohea hapu and neighbouring iwi in the eastern Bay of Plenty, and it intends to change the Act passed by the National-Maori Party Government in 2011 to set the bar higher for claims.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Ben Dickens

Goldsmith said the Government disagreed with the Court of Appeal’s ruling, saying it had “materially reduced the threshold”.

He said they would introduce legislation to overturn the decision, “to ensure the wider public has confidence these tests are interpreted and applied consistently”.