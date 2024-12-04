John Leonard and Dr Catherine Leonard from Ihi Research, who will present at today's Australia New Zealand criminology conference in Christchurch.

“There are a wealth of lessons from taking ‘the partnership approach’ to research with New Zealand Police and the community, overseen by an independent panel – it’s a world-first in this type of work,” Leonard said.

The research reveals insights into the journey of navigating that approach – an initiative looking at equity and fairness in policing that sets a new standard for collaboration and innovation in this field.

“Blending community and policing perspectives in research was very challenging, as we viewed the same data through different lenses – like police saw only 3% of 5 million interactions, but we would say it’s actually 50% of the Māori complaint data that came from Māori men, often citing excessive force,” Leonard said.

Ihi Research looked at the whakapapa of the systems and structures that might reinforce this inequity. They worked with police in an operating advisory group (OAG).

“The panel insisted on a kaupapa Māori approach, challenging us to apply a community-centric lens that examines systemic inequities – unlike the police’s data-centric, state-focused perspective,“ Leonard said.

“As much as the panel had to mediate that kaupapa Māori perspective, the OAG helped us understand the frontline reality.”

The research interviews revealed communities with poor relationships with police don’t file complaints, leaving critical voices and experiences absent from police data.

“In the five communities of interest, the people we talked to, like gang members, takatāpui and people that had been Tasered, none of those people had complained but they did want to talk to us.”

Police Superintendent Scott Gemmell. Photo / Supplied

Superintendent Scott Gemmell, chair of the OAG is supporting the symposium presentation in Christchurch.

innerBoy App: Kaupapa Māori lens on tane healing to break the cycle of violence

Ihi will present a kaupapa Māori approach to evaluating “innerBoy”, an immersive, culturally relevant support tool for men created during the Covid-19 lockdown by Matt Brown, a role model who has broken his own cycle of violence.

Designed to help men heal from trauma and reduce violence in their homes, it offers a transformative approach to wellbeing using technology to create a safe private space that men can engage with at their own pace.

With more than 20,000 site visits since launch and 1100 active users, economists have calculated the app’s economic impact, using NZ Treasury measures, at a staggering $193.2 million.

Matt Brown with the app that is making a difference for so many Māori men. Photo / Supplied

“Matt’s ability to build genuine relationships, even online, is creating a powerful network of men who, having healed from trauma, are now owning their stories and becoming catalysts for change in their communities,” said John Leonard, managing director of Ihi Research.

“His courage to own and share his story has sparked a ripple effect, forming a group of men who are now powerful circuit breakers in their communities, guiding and supporting others.”

For 56% of the men Ihi Research surveyed, this was the first time they’ve ever engaged in anything to change their behaviour around their trauma.

“The men came from diverse backgrounds and ages, many having experienced the state care system or raised children in it. Most had only engaged in court-mandated counselling before, where participation was required,” Leonard said.

“What they appreciate about this approach is its flexibility – they can access it anytime, anywhere: whether at home, on the toilet, or on the couch – without the need to be vulnerable in front of others until they feel ready.”

The app that's helping men deal with trauma and domestic violence.

What the kaupapa Māori research found is that innerBoy has motivated tane to not only start their journey, but to share it with their whānau, with their mates with their peers, and start talking to them about how they’re doing it.

“The app, which was funded by the Ministry of Social Development, is completely free of judgment. You can start. You can stop. You can wait a week. You can go back to do an earlier module, and men find that comforting.”

The app has recently been launched in Australia, where 92 lives have been lost to family violence this year. In Australia the app is supported by a dedicated helpline with trained professionals, creating a robust support network to assist users in their journey to healing.

“They’ve really put an effort in to actually build an ecosystem around the app,” said Leonard.



