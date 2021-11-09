Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Whānau wants MIQ facilities to appoint Māori advisers

The Novotel Ibis MIQ facility in Ellerslie, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Originally published by Māori Television

Whānau in managed isolation hotels say the facilities have failed to understand and acknowledge Māori points of view.

A Ngāpuhi whānau who feel isolated at an MIQ facility in Tāmaki Makaurau has spoken out against the environment in MIQ facilities, claiming there is discrimination and a lack of knowledge about Māoritanga.

Simone and Ramond Ihaka have been in managed isolation at the Novotel Hotel facility in Ellerslie, Auckland since last week, and they say things there have become unbearable.

Ramond says it's affected their mind, body and spirit.

"When I first entered MIQ, I had nothing for four days, sat in the same dirty clothes. Even though I was calling them every single day and asking 'I need some clothes please'."

Simone agrees the stress is taking its toll.

"It started to mentally mess with my health. I stopped eating. I stopped drinking and looking after myself because I was just so drained."

However, it's not all bad news for whānau in MIQ. Chanel Hepi and her partner and three children have been in quarantine at the Holiday Inn in Māngere. Chanel is nine months pregnant.

She says the staff at the facility have been amazing.

"They were really awesome and I'd get seen twice a day. There was no lack of them not being there and I'd always get called up by the doctor as well."

Facilities for pregnant women

Chanel has been moved to hospital before the arrival of her fourth child. She says MIQ facilities for pregnant women could be improved upon.

"Knowing that that's not the field that they are trained in, that was a bit scary."

Mā te Huruhuru Trust has been working with whānau in managed isolation. Te Kou o Rehua Panapa has been in constant dialogue with whānau in managed isolation.

"Everyone's got their own experiences. Some families are having really good experiences, they've been looked after.

"But the big thing that's coming through that everyone has in common is the lack of manaakitanga. They want to see a Māori face and speak to a Māori person."

An MIQ spokesperson says they have heard the message and are in the process of establishing Māori advisers at each managed facility in the country.