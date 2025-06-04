Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Construction sector stress: Calls for reform amid mental health and financial crisis

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Builder Lance Irving considered collapsing his business due to the financial stress he faced in the construction sector - but sought help.

  • Data from Centrix showed 728 construction companies went into liquidation in the year to March.
  • There are high rates of depression and suicide among the construction workforce
  • Builder Lance Irving considered collapsing his business due to the financial stress he faced in the construction sector.
  • Builder’s advocate Marti Amos says financial literacy should be part of apprenticeships.

Builder Lance Irving came close to closing his business down because of financial pressures he faced in the construction sector - and fortunately reached out for support.

“How close did I come to ending it? I was very, very fortunate to have some good people around me” Irving told the

