Lauren Donnan, MATES research and evaluation manager, said the organisation discovered the tragic number via an Official Information Act request made to the Ministry of Justice for information from Coronial Services.

The data dated back to 2007 and Donnan said never had so many lives been lost to suspected suicides in the sector as in 2023.

Cases can take up to five years to be confirmed so, at this stage, many of the 80 deaths remained suspected and yet to be confirmed, Donnan stressed.

“But it changes very little between suspected and confirmed,” she said.

Donnan said the chief coroner’s data showed 38 cases of death from suspected or confirmed suicide or intentional self-harm in the construction sector in 2019.

That rose to 61 deaths in 2020, 79 deaths in 2021, 77 deaths in 2022 and 80 deaths in 2023.

MATES and partners ASB and BRANZ presented the findings of the survey yesterday at ASB North Wharf.

Donnan said that provided factors and critical insights into the mental health challenges faced by workers and the impact of suicide on the industry.

“Our aim is to spark meaningful conversations and drive change on this pivotal day,” she said.

Back in 2021: Caleb Clarke, Tim Southee, Phillis Meti, Neil Wagner and Nathan McCullum launched the Sky High Captains' walk to raise awareness of MATES in Construction. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Around 2100 construction workers were surveyed, chosen for being diverse in age, ethnicity, suffering disabilities or illnesses and occupations.

Despite uncovering the highest number of suspected suicides in the sector in the data dating back to 2007, the report emphasised a positive upward trend in mental health during the past three years.

“Tripled response rate compared to previous years’ survey, highlighting a growing awareness and engagement. Key stressors include lack of sleep, minimal self-care time, high job demands, long hours worked, tight timeframes on builds. Specific mental health vulnerabilities noted among 15- to 24-year-olds and Māori workers,” the report said.

Common stressors across all groups including migrant workers, apprentices, blue-collar and white-collar were financial instability, poor communication, site culture of old-school masculinity, low pay, job insecurity, and insufficient mental health support.

James Sendall, a field officer at suicide-prevention entity Mates, addresses people in the sector.

Central Queensland University did an evaluation to quantify the cost of suicidal behaviour to our construction industry, and the impact of MATES suicide prevention programme in reducing that cost.

MATES is headed by John Chapman, who presented at yesterday’s event and says the entity has reached more than 85,000 workers.

It has a volunteer network of more than 5000 construction workers trained in suicide prevention.

In 2022, the Herald reported on deaths and injuries from all causes in the construction sector.

By around September that year, 1431 workplace injuries, accidents and serious harm had been reported.

Data from Mahi Haumaru Aotearoa WorkSafe NZ showed the industry with the highest number of fatalities remains transport, postal and warehousing

WorkSafe said from January to June last year, there were 37 fatalities: six were in the construction sector.

Work-related fatalities are deaths that occur as a result of injury from work. The data includes workers who die from injuries while working as well as members of the public who die as a result of someone else’s work activity.

It excludes deaths from natural causes and self-harm, WorkSafe said.

