Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

Eighty suspected suicides in NZ construction sector last year ‘highest on record’: new report

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Sporting greats tackle shocking construction workplace suicide rates. Video / Supplied

WARNING: This story deals with suicide. Please see below for help and crisis information.

Eighty people working in New Zealand’s construction sector are suspected or confirmed to have died by suicide last year – the highest number on record from data which dates back 17 years, according to an organisation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance