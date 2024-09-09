WARNING: This story deals with suicide. Please see below for help and crisis information.
Eighty people working in New Zealand’s construction sector are suspected or confirmed to have died by suicide last year – the highest number on record from data which dates back 17 years, according to an organisationtrying to prevent such deaths.
“In 2023, 80 construction workers lost their lives to suspected suicide and 1628 required time off due to self-harming incidents,” said research presented yesterday to industry leaders, academics, government officials and mental health organisations at ASB North Wharf.
Lauren Donnan, MATES research and evaluation manager, said the organisation discovered the tragic number via an Official Information Act request made to the Ministry of Justice for information from Coronial Services.
The data dated back to 2007 and Donnan said never had so many lives been lost to suspected suicides in the sector as in 2023.
Cases can take up to five years to be confirmed so, at this stage, many of the 80 deaths remained suspected and yet to be confirmed, Donnan stressed.
“Tripled response rate compared to previous years’ survey, highlighting a growing awareness and engagement. Key stressors include lack of sleep, minimal self-care time, high job demands, long hours worked, tight timeframes on builds. Specific mental health vulnerabilities noted among 15- to 24-year-olds and Māori workers,” the report said.
Common stressors across all groups including migrant workers, apprentices, blue-collar and white-collar were financial instability, poor communication, site culture of old-school masculinity, low pay, job insecurity, and insufficient mental health support.
Central Queensland University did an evaluation to quantify the cost of suicidal behaviour to our construction industry, and the impact of MATES suicide prevention programme in reducing that cost.
MATES is headed by John Chapman, who presented at yesterday’s event and says the entity has reached more than 85,000 workers.
It has a volunteer network of more than 5000 construction workers trained in suicide prevention.
WorkSafe said from January to June last year, there were 37 fatalities: six were in the construction sector.
Work-related fatalities are deaths that occur as a result of injury from work. The data includes workers who die from injuries while working as well as members of the public who die as a result of someone else’s work activity.
It excludes deaths from natural causes and self-harm, WorkSafe said.
SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION
Where to get help:
MATES in Construction Helpline 0800 111 315
Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)