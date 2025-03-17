- Cherise Redden, butchery manager at Pak’nSave Glen Innes, will compete in the World Butchers’ Challenge in Paris.
- Redden is the only female on the Sharp Blacks team.
- Her 19-year career includes numerous accolades, and she is proud to represent her profession and heritage.
Wāhine Māori butcher Cherise Redden, the butchery manager at Pak’nSave Glen Innes, East Auckland, is heading to Paris to represent New Zealand as part of the Hellers Sharp Blacks team at the World Butchers’ Challenge.
As the only female in the six-man team, Redden will be competing alongside five other butchers from across New Zealand. The squad also has one female reserve.
The competition, which takes place March 30-31, features 14 teams from around the world, and judges will assess butchers on hygiene, cleanliness, efficiency, safety, product cookability, and the presentation of the meat.
Redden (Ngāpuhi) says she is humbled to have the opportunity to represent her country “on the world stage”.