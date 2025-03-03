Nikau and his dad Vincent Dix uncovered a centuries old waka on the Chatham Islands. Photo / Te Ao with Moana

The waka was uncovered last year by father and son Chatham Islanders Nikau and Vincent Dix.

They and fellow islanders have been instrumental in supporting archaeologist Justin Maxwell who is leading the project and recovery.

“We understand from the archaeologist and conservator that braided fibre lashed to timber and other textile fibres have been uncovered and that such finds are incredibly rare. They will be particularly valuable in helping experts to understand when this waka was built – or at least when the fibres were added,” Philip-Barbara said.

“The ministry will continue to be guided by imi and iwi to ensure that the waka is protected for the benefit of future generations. Their input and consensus is crucial and we look forward to building upon these relationships.”

A piece of the waka discovered buried in the Chatham Islands. Photo / Te Ao with Moana

Philip-Barbara also thanked the locals for their support in what has been labelled by Maxwell as possibly New Zealand’s greatest archaeological discovery.

“The local community were instrumental in leading the on-island support during the excavation. Community interns and volunteers travelled across the island to the site, providing precious cultural advice, supplying meals and taking up the opportunity to add new skills to their impressive resumes,” Philip-Barbara said.

“The neighbouring landowner provided the team with uninterrupted site access and invaluable logistical support, as well as readily hosting Te One and Kaingaroa schools and an open day for locals.

“The ministry’s role has been to follow statutory processes under the Protected Objects Act.

“We are grateful for the support from Hokotehi Moriori Trust, Ngāti Mutunga ki Wharekauri, Moriori Imi Settlement Trust, Pouhere Taonga Heritage New Zealand, the Department of Conservation and other stakeholders. By working together, the story of this important miheke/taonga has the best chance of being uncovered.”

An interim report will now be prepared by the archaeologist and conservator.

“It is still too early to speculate about the provenance of the waka, however, those 450 waka pieces will provide important clues.

“The public notice on the ministry’s website gives any interested parties 60 working days to register their claim for ownership of the waka as taonga tūturu under the Protected Objects Act 1975. This notice expires on April 7, 2025,” Philip-Barbara said.