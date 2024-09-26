Advertisement
Census data released shows iwi populations increased significantly

RNZ
2 mins to read
The crowd at Waitangi looks on as spiritual, political, and iwi leaders speak.
By RNZ

Iwi affiliation data released today by the Māori-designed platform Te Whata shows iwi populations have increased by an average of 46% during the last 10 years.

It is the first time census data has been released by an organisation before Stats NZ – part of a partnership between Stats and the Data Iwi Leaders Group (Data ILG).

Lead technician for the Data Iwi Leaders Group Kirikowhai Mikaere said the data provides a more accurate insight than ever before.

“There has been an increase in all iwi affiliation populations, however, in addition to a real-world population increase, the numbers reflect the incorporation of additional data sources by way of the combined collection model, improvements in response rates for Māori, and changes to the question design and functionality online, meaning whānau Māori were able to more accurately and appropriately reflect their whakapapa.”

Te Kāhui Raraunga and professor Tahu Kukutai (Ngāti Tīpā, Ngāti Mahanga, Ngāti Kinohaku, Ngāti Ngawaero and Te Aupōuri).
Which is the biggest iwi in Aotearoa?

Ngāpuhi retain the title of New Zealand’s largest iwi by a wide margin; 184,470 people whakapapa to the iwi, meaning just under a fifth of all people of Māori descent affiliate to Ngāpuhi.

They are followed by East Coast iwi Ngāti Porou who just crossed over the 100,000 mark, with Ngāti Kahungunu rounding out the top three with 95,751 people.

All iwi affiliation population counts have increased between 2013 and 2023, by an average of 46.3%.

Kirikowhai Mikaere (Te Arawa, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue) lead technician for the Data ILG. Photo / Andrew Warner
Iwi populations are also youthful, with on average, 46.5% of individuals affiliated with an iwi being under the age of 25.

Data from the 2023 census showed the median age of the Māori population is 27.2 years, more than a decade younger than that of the total New Zealand population, which sits at 38.1 years.

- RNZ

