By RNZ

Iwi affiliation data released today by the Māori-designed platform Te Whata shows iwi populations have increased by an average of 46% during the last 10 years.

It is the first time census data has been released by an organisation before Stats NZ – part of a partnership between Stats and the Data Iwi Leaders Group (Data ILG).

Lead technician for the Data Iwi Leaders Group Kirikowhai Mikaere said the data provides a more accurate insight than ever before.

“There has been an increase in all iwi affiliation populations, however, in addition to a real-world population increase, the numbers reflect the incorporation of additional data sources by way of the combined collection model, improvements in response rates for Māori, and changes to the question design and functionality online, meaning whānau Māori were able to more accurately and appropriately reflect their whakapapa.”