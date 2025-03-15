”What began as a gorse-covered ridge and a bare site is now a thoughtfully designed space born from a deep respect for the land.
“I think that you’ve got to begin to feel and taste and hear it all, all of those essential experiences of a site before you start to do anything,” Wilson says.
Wilson and his wife Jenni’s journey in creating Pukeruru began with a large platform, upon which they constructed a temporary shelter. Over time, they moved a cabin onto the site, giving them space and time to get the design and architecture just right.
“It’s about not being in too much of a hurry,” says Wilson. “There’s a big story about why we are here, and we really wanted that to be strongly reflected in the way that we set it out.”
“You experience the space – that’s the idea,” he says. This approach is evident in how the house interacts with its natural surroundings, as Wilson describes his first encounter with the land.
“You come down the hill and you sweep around that bend and there’s a piwakawaka sitting over the top of the road ... and I’m like, oh my God, this is just like the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen.”
For Wilson, the driving force behind his architectural and artistic vision is simple but powerful.
“I want to leave it better than how I found it. So that’s the most compelling driver for me.”