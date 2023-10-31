Cans for Kai is a new fundraising intiative centred around recycling, the purpose of which is to bolster LegaSea's Kai Ika Project.

LegaSea’s Kai Ika Project, in partnership with Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae, Westhaven Marina and Outboard Boating Club, is introducing a new fundraising initiative - Cans for Kai.

The project, which has been steadily growing since 2016, is driven by the philosophy “waste not, want not”.

They collect unwanted fish heads and frames and share these delicacies with communities that revere them. To date, the Kai Ika Project has successfully diverted over 365,000 kilograms of kaimoana [seafood] from landfill.

“In response to the growing challenges facing our hapori [community], the Kai Ika Project has experienced a surge in demand.

“We’re committed to keeping up with growing demand, and now donate an average of 2000kg of kaimoana every week. It’s no surprise this has led to increasing overhead costs.”

As the project continues to expand, a recurring revenue stream is vital.

Lionel Hotene from Papatuanuku Kokiri Marae explains, “Cans for Kai is as simple as it sounds.”

“We collect aluminium cans at Westhaven Marina, the Outboard Boating Club, Ōrākei Marina and Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae. Phoenix Metalman Recycling pays us for the resource and recycles the cans. Phoenix contributes to our financial security and independence. It’s incredibly motivating to have partnered with an industry leader like Phoenix.”

Phoenix Sustainability manager Hillary West-Reeve said, “We are delighted we can help fund this worthy initiative and highlight resource recovery within the consumer beverage market. Every used can contributes; aluminium is infinitely recyclable.”

“Manufacturing with recycled aluminium is 95 per cent more energy-efficient than creating new aluminium from raw materials”.

“We’re proud to be able to support the world-leading Kai Ika Project. We’re confident Cans for Kai will boost investment in the kaupapa; advocating and educating the consumer on the environmental value of recycling valuable resources within the waste stream. That’s a win-win.”

LegaSea lead Sam Woolford explains “As a small not-for-profit; we are evolving, developing a sustainable circular economy model. Cans for Kai is more than just a fundraiser - it promotes the value of recycling. After all, consumerism trash is now a community treasure.

“Plus, we’re doing our best to assist the Auckland City Council in achieving their goal of [having] zero waste by 2030,” Woolford said.

“We want to engage the community. That starts by dropping off your cans at our collection points at Westhaven Marina, Ōrākei Marina, Outboard Boating Club and Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae. Support is as simple as giving us your empty cans.”

Phoenix founder and CEO Eldon Reeve said, “This partnership represents a significant step for Phoenix. It encourages sustainability and community engagement, all while building resilience within local communities, and that is of real value to us.”