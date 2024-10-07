“Boosting Māori participation in the construction workforce through targeted recruitment and training is a critical part of the solution. It means more well paid jobs for Māori, faster progress on much-needed infrastructure, and a stronger economy for everyone.”

The plan will implement targeted training, mentorship, and partnerships with iwi and industry leaders to get Māori into key roles and drive growth across the sector. It was developed in collaboration with 60 Māori industry stakeholders, including employers from large companies, SMEs and private training establishments.

Robbie Paul, poutama at the council, said it was vital Māori pick up the skilled roles.

“Māori have a natural ability to operate machinery as well as creative flair in design and architecture. Pathways in all aspects of the industry provide opportunities for Māori to excel at all levels,” Paul told the Herald.

Robbie Paul, poumatua at Waihanga Ara Rau.

He said the skills learned in New Zealand would benefit you for the rest of your life.

“But more importantly, it provides opportunities to work on some major national construction and Infrastructure projects across the country and iwi development projects.

“Our tamariki at kohanga reo are learning about the environment at 3 years old, in care and protection of our waterways and whenua. Our rangatahi have more knowledge in te ao Māori and mātauranga Māori. We are supporting schools to make vocational training part of the school curriculum at years 9 and 10, leading into their senior years at college. We have more trades academies, community and iwi programmes that focus on both construction and infrastructure.”

His advice to young Māori is: “Find your passion. If it is working with nature, protecting the environment, creating something from nothing, driving machines, using technology to design something, consider the C&I industry. Find out what your iwi/hapū development plans are for your future. Whether it’s building affordable, warm, dry homes or being a partner on a major infrastructure project, there are career options worth exploring.

“Lastly, don’t confine yourself to a career, but look at where the transferable skills may lead to. Never let an opportunity go by.”

Glen Ruma, owner of iTraffic, a traffic management business employing hundreds of Māori staff, says greater collaboration with Māori communities is essential for creating a more equitable and sustainable future for the sector.

“By prioritising workers’ well-being and providing training opportunities, we empower Māori individuals to thrive and become leaders within the sector. As we build pathways for Māori workers, we not only enhance their skill sets but also foster a diverse workforce that reflects the community’s values.

“This approach serves as a vital stepping stone, opening doors to various roles across the industry. By uplifting each other, we’re paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

The plan is being launched at the 2024 Construction and Infrastructure Workforce Development summit in Wellington, where industry leaders, including iwi and Māori business experts addressed the skills shortage and discussed strategies for building a more resilient and productive workforce.