Candidates Wayne Brown, Viv Beck and Efeso Collins. Photo / NZME

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

The three leading Auckland mayoral contenders Wayne Brown, Viv Beck and Efeso Collins were asked their thoughts on matters Māori across Tamaki Makaurau.

1. Auckland councillor Angela Dalton recommends the new mayor find a senior Māori advisor to help navigate and implement co-governance and embed Te Tiriti of Waitangi. Do you agree with her view and assessment of co governance and Te Tiriti?

Brown

If the new Mayor has no previous experience dealing with Māori issues, then that idea might have value but in my case I have had years of this experience in Tamaki Makaurau, Tairāwhiti and Tai Tokerau so it is not needed and my close friend Dame Naida Glavish will provide additional guidance where needed.

Beck: Did not respond directly to this question.

Collins:

I'm open to the idea of having a Māori advisor in the mayor's office but I do have to consider whether having one advisor will effectively achieve the aspirations of Māori. My focus will be to look right across the organisation and see what is needed to achieve Māori aspirations.

2. Where do you stand on Māori issues across Tamaki Makaurau?

Brown:

Māori issues are just another set of issues for council to face and the Mayor leads council so imposing my views won't help.

Beck:

After 12 years of largely the same Super City structure, the council should look at what changes it can make to its structure to better deliver for Aucklanders. It would have greater powers to organise itself as a result of changes the government is proposing to local government electoral procedures. This could include whether changes are needed to council wards, local boards and Māori representation

Collins:

Our Māori identity is our point of difference in the world and iwi mana whenua, as traditional kaitiaki of our city, should have more influence in how the city develops, accommodates growth and meets the social, cultural, economic and environmental challenges ahead.

3. Do you think the office already has enough Māori advisors - Independent Māori Statutory Board (IMSB), mana whenua, Mataawaka Boards etc?

Brown:

Council has more than enough advisors on every issue and needs less advice and more action.

Beck:

Only 25 per cent of Maori voters voted and only 20 per cent of 26-30-year-olds voted. This isn't good enough. If elected I'd like to see greater engagement in our elections and also in regular council business.

Collins:

Our Māori identity is our point of difference in the world and iwi mana whenua, as traditional kaitiaki of our city, should have more influence in how the city develops, accommodates growth and meets the social, cultural, economic and environmental challenges ahead. I support Māori wards to be in place by 2025 to increase elected Māori representation at the governing body and local boards. I will work with the Independent Māori Statutory Board to deliver the Māori Outcomes Framework - Kia Ora Tāmaki Makaurau.

4. Are there already enough Māori advisors in council?

Brown:

See my previous answer.

Beck: Did not respond directly to this question.

Collins:

I really value the support we already receive via these bodies, but I will need to give consideration to what we could do better to achieve Māori aspirations and the Māori Outcomes Framework - Kia Ora Tāmaki Makaurau.

5. Is the IMSB fit for purpose, considering it was established in 2010 and its mandate has not changed?

Brown:

Not sure but like lots of other things at council, what was promised is way less than what arrived.

Beck: Did not respond directly to this question.

Collins:

It was created by statute in 2010 and the IMSB has done an incredible job within the scope of its role, but if elected it will be up to IMSB and myself to understand how we can further enhance its role.

6. In your view, is it right that members of the IMSB sit and have voting rights on committees?

Brown:

That is the rule.

Beck: Did not respond directly to this question.

Collins:

Again this is a power that was created through the statutes in 2010, and the IMSB have been incredibly effective, and in my time on the council I have found their perspective useful and their contributions have been very valuable.

7. There are 18 iwi across Tamaki Makaurau. What does that engagement look like to you?

Brown

The main iwi is Ngati Whatua. Sorting out the others is not council's issue.

Beck: Did not respond directly to this question.

Collins:

I think engagement is an ongoing challenge. We do some things well through our various forums. But we could also do better. We could do better at understanding iwi capacity for engagement and also understand that we don't want to keep going back to iwi and asking the same questions all the time. We need to listen and then be prepared to act on their feedback.

8. What are your hopes and aspirations for Māori in Auckland?

Brown

That they do as well economically, socially and educationally as everyone else.

Beck: My aspiration for all Aucklanders is that we can work together to reset Auckland Council so it delivers more of the services we need, in a more timely and cost-effective way, and which results in people feeling much more satisfied about the work our council does for us all.

Collins:

Our Māori identity is our point of difference in the world and iwi mana whenua, as traditional kaitiaki of our city, should have more influence in how the city develops, accommodates growth and meets the social, cultural, economic and environmental challenges ahead. I'm also very supportive of the various co-governance entities which exist and they have been making vital gains towards preserving our city's heritage and environment.