Broadcaster Oriini Kaipara leaving TV3 to take up Olympic role

Oriini Kaipara at the opening game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup at Ngā Ana Wai (Eden Park) in her role as an ambassador for the tournament.

Oriini Kaipara at the opening game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup at Ngā Ana Wai (Eden Park) in her role as an ambassador for the tournament.

Broadcaster Oriini Kaipara is quitting the media for a new role with the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

The Ngāi Tuhoe wahine says she feels for the first time in her professional career she can really let herself be the Māori she was raised to be.

Kaipara is the committee’s new pouwhiringa Māori cultural lead, helping guide the organisation, teams and athletes with her specialist reo, tikanga and wairua skills.

“Nga pukenga, nga pumanawa katoa kei au i whakapakeke ki ahau i roto i te ao Māori. Koira nga pukenga me kawea e au ki roto i te turanga ... so I feel very much that this will probably be the first role that I actually will be a 100 per cent Oriini – in the role,” she says.

Kaipara says she leaves her 20-year media career with many great memories, but it was time for a fresh start and new challenges.

Waatea.News.Com