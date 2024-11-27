- Paemanu, a Ngāi Tahu visual arts group, will participate in the Asia Pacific Triennial in Brisbane on Saturday.
Ngāi Tahu contemporary visual arts group Paemanu has been preparing for the 11th Asia Pacific Triennial opening in Brisbane on November 30 for months.
Paemanu has been invited to participate in the Triennial alongside more than 300 artists, makers and thinkers from across Australia, Asia and the Pacific. Audiences of the Triennial are expected to exceed 700,000 visitors.
The exhibition, Paemanu: Awa Toi traces the group’s journey along the Waitaki, the sacred river that flows from Aoraki/Mt Cook, their ancestral mountain.