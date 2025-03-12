But chairwoman of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons National Committee, Dr Ros Pochin, says introducing a blanket policy covering all races made sense if the statistics backed that up. However research shows bowel cancer affects Māori and Pacific Island men at a younger age.

“Far too many Māori and Pasifika are dying that could have a fighting chance if they were screened from 50,” says Bowel Cancer NZ medical adviser Professor Sue Crengle. Photo / Ministry of Pacific Peoples

“While increasing access to life-saving bowel cancer screening is a positive step, this plan doesn’t shift the dial far enough and fails to address the stark health disparities Māori face,” Pochin said.

Māori are more likely to be diagnosed with bowel cancer at a younger age, and at more advanced stages, compared to non-Māori.

Leading health experts and advocacy groups have long called for the screening age to be lowered to 50 for Māori and Pacific peoples, in line with the evidence.

“Without a targeted approach, this decision risks leaving Māori further behind, despite clear evidence that earlier screening would have the greatest impact on reducing preventable deaths in our communities.”

Bowel cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in New Zealand, and Māori are disproportionately affected by late diagnoses.

Hāpai Te Hauora chief executive Jacqui Harema.

Māori health policy organisation Hāpai Te Hauora acknowledges the expansion of the National Bowel Screening Programme to 58 years but is also concerned by the removal of funding for targeted Māori and Pacific screening initiatives.

“The data is clear – Māori develop bowel cancer earlier, and without targeted interventions, we will continue to see late diagnoses and higher mortality rates,” says Jacqui Harema, Hāpai CEO.

“Instead of cutting these programmes, the Government should be prioritising them.”

Hei Āhuru Mōwai chairman Nina Scott has labelled Brown’s decision institutionalised racism.

“The Government knows that Māori are at higher risk yet has chosen to cut a programme that was working to improve outcomes. As experts have pointed out, this move is not just inequitable – it is totally unethical and will cost lives,” Scott said.

She noted targeted bowel screening pilots have proven successful with a programme in Waikato that lowered the screening age to 50 for Māori and Pacific resulted in multiple early cancer diagnoses and the removal of precancerous polyps – life-saving interventions that would not have happened otherwise.