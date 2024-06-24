Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

EDITORIAL:

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster’s announcement of the re-establishment of new Community Beat Teams to patrol our towns and cities is timely but may come at a cost to “normal” services police provide.

For Coster to get the boots on the ground numbers for his Community Beat Teams means reassigning officers from other policing areas, like family harm and possibly traffic to take on the new roles.

Coster said some callouts police would attend may not get as high a priority, though all emergency 111 calls would continue to be responded to immediately.

Ninety officers will be deployed over the next two years, 63 across Auckland’s three policing districts, 17 in Wellington and 10 in Christchurch.

Additional officers would be deployed in towns and regional centres over time, Coster said.

Starting Monday, July 1, an additional 21 police officers will be redeployed in Auckland City, bringing the total number of beat police in the CBD to 51 by the end of July.

“Our intent is to move to a 24/7 beat model in the CBD, working on a rostered basis with five teams, each led by a sergeant, to increase police visibility around the clock,” he said.

But this Community Beat Team policing is nothing new. It is actually taking a leaf out of an old police playbook.

Even Police Minister Mark Mitchell said the CBT concept reminds him of his days in the police force, where walking your beat was an everyday occurrence.

Mitchell has made good on his tough on crime and tough on criminals mandate. He said his letter of intent sent to Coster last year outlined his views on policing.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster during their appearance before the Justice committee,

“Kiwis are utterly sick of the crime and anti-social behaviour in our biggest city,” Mitchell said.

“Nobody should have to fear walking down Queen St, or constantly worry when their business will be the victim of retail crime.”

Having more police visible in the cities and towns across New Zealand will give New Zealanders comfort and confidence to go about their business, without fear of being accosted by gangs, groups of youths or the homeless.

Coster’s announcement has been welcomed by the likes of Heart of the City and Auckland retailers.

The safety of Auckland Central streets has come under scrutiny with violent incidents including multiple fatal shootings, ram raids and smash-and-grabs.

There is still talk of possibly reopening a downtown Auckland police station but let’s see how the Community Beat Teams go first.







