Paea Moeakiola and her late husband Tevita Moeakiola, who drowned without a life jacket.
The grieving wife of Tēvita Moeakiola, who died in a boating accident near Musik Point in Auckland during bad weather, said she never wanted him to go out to sea that day.
And Coroner Rachael Schmidt-McCleave ruled on Monday that if Moeakiola had been wearinga lifejacket, he may have reached the shore safely alongside his brother-in-law Pita Setefano and work mate Tēvita Havili on 18 June 2022.
Setefano held onto a floating life jacket, and Havili grabbed a floating petrol can in order to survive, and it took the pair 40 minutes to swim to shore and call the police about the fact Moeakiola hadn’t been able to finish the journey with them.
There were always three on the boat - yet a Facebook live post of the trio taken on board the boat that day showed none of the men were wearing one.
Paea told the Herald that the day before the ill-fated fishing trip, she asked Moeakiola not to go because of a bad weather forecast - and she wanted him to accompany her to watch mokopuna play netball.
“But he said ‘no, I already have a plan, I’m going fishing” Paea said.
“In the morning, he asked me for petrol money for his boat. I said no, look at the weather. I didn’t want him to go to sea that day.
“On my way to netball, he called and I ignored it. He called again and said he had taken the scrap steel to the scrap yard and got $21.
“I joked he can stand in his boat at home and fish from there as $21 was not going to get him far.”
But Moeakiola said his brother-in-law and mate wanted to join him fishing and had filled the boat’s tank.
After netball, Paea went to lunch with her son and sent Moeakiola pictures of their yum cha meal.
The couple exchanged calls and video throughout the afternoon: Moeakiola telling his wife he’d caught some fish and sending video - he was not wearing a lifejacket, she said.
At 3pm Paea told him it was time to come home, she said.
“But Tēvita said he wanted to stay out longer to make sure there were no fisheries officers as he had some undersized fish,” she said.
“Every one of these tragedies has a ripple effect through families and communities,” Hewitt said.
“The lessons are simple - wear your lifejacket, take working waterproof communication, and make sure someone knows where you’re going and when you’ll be back.”
