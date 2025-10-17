Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Boating Tragedy: Paea Moeakiola celebrates husband’s ‘beautiful life’ after drowning death

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Paea Moeakiola and her late husband Tevita Moeakiola, who drowned without a life jacket.

The grieving wife of Tēvita Moeakiola, who died in a boating accident near Musik Point in Auckland during bad weather, said she never wanted him to go out to sea that day.

And Coroner Rachael Schmidt-McCleave ruled on Monday that if Moeakiola had been wearing

