Nearly 20 years on former navy diver Rob Hewitt reflects on 75 hours lost at sea

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Former Navy diver Rob Hewitt, brother of former All Black Norm Hewitt, survived 75 hours lost at sea in 2006. Photo / RNZ

“It was arrogance and crossing that line of tikanga,” said former NZ Navy diver Rob Hewitt about getting lost at sea for 75 hours, and almost losing his life.

Nearly 20 years on he hopes by talking about his mistakes, he will save the lives

