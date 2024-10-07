Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Boardroom mood nails the MP who is doing some heavy lifting for this Government: Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Christopher Luxon, Chris Bishop and Erica Stanford are among the Government's top 10 performers. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Christopher Luxon, Chris Bishop and Erica Stanford are among the Government's top 10 performers. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

EDITORIAL

Education (children going to school), Transport (potholes and orange cones), Finance (pay), Infrastructure (new homes, fixing old pipes), Defence/Space (flying to the Moon), Foreign Affairs (making sure our international voice is heard), Police (law and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu