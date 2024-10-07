For the 100 chief executives and chairpersonss, that’s how they see what is important as employers and to New Zealand’s economic recovery and who they ranked the top-performing Government MPs.
Erica Stanford, Simeon Brown, Nicola Willis, Chris Bishop, Judith Collins, Christopher Luxon, Winston Peters, Mark Mitchell, Brooke Van Velden and Todd McClay. They are the top 10 according to the survey and within that group of 10, there’s also Luxon’s kitchen Cabinet – his close confidantes and go-to lieutenants who front most of the Government press conferences.
Stanford’s No 1 rating should come as no surprise.
She has turned education on its head in her relentless pursuit to lift failings, like school attendance and poor academic results across the sector, including the Education Ministry’s oversight of school buildings, where there is a $6 billion backlog of builds.
Stanford paused all school builds and initiated a review of this part, which sits under the Education Ministry – especially its capability and capacity to manage the school building contracts. The inquiry was overseen by former National MP Murray McCully.
“There was a strong consensus that school buildings funded by taxpayers should be simple, functional, cost-efficient and based on repeatable or standardised designs. The ministry’s failure to execute in line with these principles drew strong criticism,” McCully’s report says.
What is pleasing about Stanford’s education performance is that she is totally focused on children and their learning skills and though she has angered groups within the education sector, she stays true to her instincts.