One of the five rare huia feathers up for auction on Sunday. Photo / Supplied
After setting a world record $46k for the sale of a single huia feather in May, the same Auckland auction house has another five rare huia feathers up for grabs.
Collectors who missed out on the single huia feather – which sold for $46,521 – have another opportunity to snare their own piece of New Zealand wildlife history.
Interest in New Zealand native huia feathers has soared following a world record-breaking sale at Webb’s in May – far exceeding its estimate between $2000–$3000. The record sale surpassed the previous record by 450% and was sold to an Auckland-based private collector – allowing the purchase to fall under the Protected Objects Act (1975), where potential overseas buyers have to get a permit from the Ministry for Culture & Heritage before purchase.
The five huia feathers for auction are estimated each to between $7k-$12k and are part of Webb’s Material Culture live auction, taking place on Sunday, November 17at 2.30pm. There are also two kiwi feather muka kete and other taonga for sale.
Webb’s head of decorative arts Leah Morris said May’s amazing auction has seen interest in huia feathers soar globally.
“Following the success of our record-breaking sale in May, we received countless inquiries from collectors interested in huia-related items. We have carefully curated the finest examples for our upcoming auction. Shortly after setting the world record, we facilitated a private sale of another feather at a similar price to a local collector.”
“We have been considerate when pricing these feathers. Prior to the May sale they would fetch roughly $2000 in auction, however, we are now seeing more come on to the market which appear to be reaching higher results.
“Huia feathers do not come onto the secondary market often, however, we are seeing a drastic increase after the record-breaking sale in May.
“Many of the vendors of these feathers have inherited them from family members, and they are passed down through several generations.
“We have lots of interest in the feathers and clients are taking the opportunity to come into our gallery and see a huia feather which they may not be able to see otherwise.”
The last recorded sighting of a huia, a member of the wattlebird family, was in 1907. The huia’s feathers held deep cultural significance for Māori, often worn as headpieces by chiefs or gifted and traded. The huia’s distinctive plumage, with a striking white tip, made its feathers highly prized as adornments on garments such as hats.
New Zealand artist Raymond Ching has been captivated by the huia throughout his career. Since 1969, Ching has studied and painted huia and just published the book The Huia & Our Tears, Ching’s memoir of the birds.
“The huia is so much more than a beautiful forest bird; it embodies our pride that such a unique creature could be native to these islands and our regret that we allowed it to be lost,” he said.
May’s huia feather sale generated worldwide headlines, with the UK Guardian quoting it as “more expensive than gold”.
Over the past 12 months, prices for huia feathers and taxidermy have reached record-breaking heights
Last month, London’s Roseberys Auction House sold a pair of taxidermied huia, dating to the late 1800s for $113,000.
And in September 2023, Tennants Auctioneers in the UK, set a new record for a taxidermied huia that were initially estimated at $32,450-$43,265 - and sold for a whopping $475,000.
Viewing times to see the huia catalogue are on request. The auction will be held a Webb’s Mt Eden showroom.