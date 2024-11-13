Webb’s head of decorative arts Leah Morris said May’s amazing auction has seen interest in huia feathers soar globally.

“Following the success of our record-breaking sale in May, we received countless inquiries from collectors interested in huia-related items. We have carefully curated the finest examples for our upcoming auction. Shortly after setting the world record, we facilitated a private sale of another feather at a similar price to a local collector.”

Webb's Auctions head of decorative arts Leah Morris. Photo / Supplied

“We have been considerate when pricing these feathers. Prior to the May sale they would fetch roughly $2000 in auction, however, we are now seeing more come on to the market which appear to be reaching higher results.

“Huia feathers do not come onto the secondary market often, however, we are seeing a drastic increase after the record-breaking sale in May.

“Many of the vendors of these feathers have inherited them from family members, and they are passed down through several generations.

“We have lots of interest in the feathers and clients are taking the opportunity to come into our gallery and see a huia feather which they may not be able to see otherwise.”

The last recorded sighting of a huia, a member of the wattlebird family, was in 1907. The huia’s feathers held deep cultural significance for Māori, often worn as headpieces by chiefs or gifted and traded. The huia’s distinctive plumage, with a striking white tip, made its feathers highly prized as adornments on garments such as hats.

Artist Raymond Ching has been captivated by the huia bird.

New Zealand artist Raymond Ching has been captivated by the huia throughout his career. Since 1969, Ching has studied and painted huia and just published the book The Huia & Our Tears, Ching’s memoir of the birds.

“The huia is so much more than a beautiful forest bird; it embodies our pride that such a unique creature could be native to these islands and our regret that we allowed it to be lost,” he said.

May’s huia feather sale generated worldwide headlines, with the UK Guardian quoting it as “more expensive than gold”.

The Duke and Duchess of York on a visit to New Zealand in 1901. Both wear huia feathers in their hats, gifted to them during the visit. Photo / Alexander Turnbill Library.

Over the past 12 months, prices for huia feathers and taxidermy have reached record-breaking heights

Last month, London’s Roseberys Auction House sold a pair of taxidermied huia, dating to the late 1800s for $113,000.

Bronwyn Waipuka-Callendar (of Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou and Rangitāne) portrayed the highborn Rangitāne woman Te Aitū o Te Rangi with the white-tipped tail feathers of the huia in her hair. Image / Te Ara

And in September 2023, Tennants Auctioneers in the UK, set a new record for a taxidermied huia that were initially estimated at $32,450-$43,265 - and sold for a whopping $475,000.

Viewing times to see the huia catalogue are on request. The auction will be held a Webb’s Mt Eden showroom.

