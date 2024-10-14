“Ben is an experienced executive and transformational leader with extensive relationships across Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tahu Holdings, and importantly with our Papatipu Rūnanga [ancestral land council].”

Since 2022, Bateman held the role of chief operating officer and previously held positions as director of Ngāi Tahu Seafood and associate director of both Ngāi Tahu Property and Ngāi Tahu Seafood.

“Ben has served Ngāi Tahu in governance and executive leadership roles across both Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation for over a decade,” Tipa says.

Bateman had a successful career as a practising lawyer and executive leader, with senior roles within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (chief of staff, National Security Group), and having worked domestically and internationally with the New Zealand Defence Force (deputy director, intelligence and operations law).

He is an experienced professional director and is a current advisory panel member for the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, was a future director on the Meridian Energy board and a risk and assurance board director for the Ministry of Education.

“As we look ahead to the next chapter in our post-settlement journey, we are ensuring that we select leaders who have an intergenerational lens that want to leave behind a better future for our mokopuna [descendants],” Tipa says.

“Ben comes into the role with the full confidence of the board and the support of his extended Ngāi Tahu whānau.”