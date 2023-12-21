Awerangi Tamihere MNZM and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / NZ Herald

Whānau Ora chief operating officer Awerangi Tamihere has reigned from the Te Aka Whai Ora board as Health Minister Shane Reti continues to disestablish the Māori Health Authority.

Tamihere’s resignation is effective from tomorrow.

Tamihere (Ngāti Kauwhata, Rangitāne, Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Kāi Tahu) says she will leave the board with aroha (love) and feels the time is right to step down.

“It has been an honour to be part of Te Aka Whai Ora and the continuation of building the blueprint for enabling and evidencing Māori health gains.

“My career, particularly over the last decade, has been in the establishment and implementation of social value and reporting against social value. This has been core to my work as chief operating officer for the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and at the heart of the commissioning for outcomes model we have implemented.

Awerangi Tamihere and dad Tā Mason Durie.

“Given the soundings from the new Government about social value and evidencing outcomes in wellbeing and Māori health, it is timely that I now reprioritise my efforts in the communities I serve on the ground.

“I hope our people, our whānau, and all vulnerable communities remain an absolute focus for Te Aka Whai Ora and Te Whatu Ora [Health New Zealand].”

Te Aka Whai Ora chair Tipa Mahuta (Waikato, Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi) says Tamihere has been a fearless voice for hauora Māori (Māori health) and ensuring whānau are at the heart of every board decision.

“Awerangi has played a significant role in guiding our board on discussions about outcomes for whānau, working in a whānau-centred way and ensuring that Te Aka Whai Ora exemplifies the very best model for Māori. She brought invaluable insight, experience and learnings from Whānau Ora,” Mahuta said.

“Te Aka Whai Ora is a stronger organisation thanks to her mahi [work]. Awerangi is a dedicated and committed advocate for Māori health and we wish her all the best for the future”

Tamihere was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2023, in which she received a New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for her services to Māori health. She is married to Whānau Waipareira CEO John Tamihere.