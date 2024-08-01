Advertisement
Autaia: Transforming the lives of rangatahi through Haka Theatre

Autaia is on at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on August 21.

The transformative world of haka theatre is returning to Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

Autaia features more than 500 ākonga from across Tāmaki Makaurau. For the first time, the event welcomes two kura from Te Tai Tokerau as part of an expansion programme.

Created by Hawaiki TŪ and supported by Auckland Live, Autaia is a celebration of Ngā Toi Māori. It highlights the emerging generation of Māori performers who share their stories through captivating Haka Theatre performances.

This year’s show also includes guest performances by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori, adding further depth and cultural richness to the event.

Autaia founder and renowned haka expert, Kura Te Ua, has played a pivotal role in shaping the kaupapa. She said the reason for the expansion of Autaia is to disseminate Haka Theatre to all corners of Aotearoa and elevate Mana Māori Motuhake and identity in rangatahi no matter what school they go to or what area they come from.

Kapa haka expert Kura Te Ua.
“Autaia was initially aimed at harnessing the creative expression of rangatahi so they could showcase their extraordinariness to the world but has also become a kaupapa to promote Māori excellence among rangatahi in school,” she said.

Autaia has now opened its doors to tertiary education facilities and the local iwi of the Tāmaki region. Te Ua said the expansion is significant as it bridges the gap between secondary and tertiary education, and allows rangatahi to see a pathway to pursue Haka Theatre in Māori spaces beyond school.

“One of the most compelling aspects of Autaia is its role in introducing aspects of Te Whare Tapere and Theatre to rangatahi, providing them with unique opportunities to explore various facets of the art. From kapa haka and kōrero tuku iho, directing to choreography, costume and set design, sound, and lighting, students gain hands-on experience in all aspects of production.”

“This approach not only hones their creative skills but opens up potential career pathways post-school. Like kapa haka, Autaia provides another avenue where this pathway can be nurtured and flourish,” Te Ua said.

Autaia also contributes to the social, cultural and holistic wellbeing of rangatahi. Te Ua said Haka Theatre, with its blend of physical activity and cultural expression can have a positive impact on mental and physical health.

Autaia

August 21, 2024, at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

