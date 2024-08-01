Autaia is on at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on August 21.

The transformative world of haka theatre is returning to Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

Autaia features more than 500 ākonga from across Tāmaki Makaurau. For the first time, the event welcomes two kura from Te Tai Tokerau as part of an expansion programme.

Created by Hawaiki TŪ and supported by Auckland Live, Autaia is a celebration of Ngā Toi Māori. It highlights the emerging generation of Māori performers who share their stories through captivating Haka Theatre performances.

This year’s show also includes guest performances by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori, adding further depth and cultural richness to the event.

Autaia founder and renowned haka expert, Kura Te Ua, has played a pivotal role in shaping the kaupapa. She said the reason for the expansion of Autaia is to disseminate Haka Theatre to all corners of Aotearoa and elevate Mana Māori Motuhake and identity in rangatahi no matter what school they go to or what area they come from.