Middlemore Hospital’s public plea, Christmas mayhem hits Auckland airport and why Christmas dessert might be a bit pricier this year in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

By RNZ

A South Auckland marae is taking a targeted approach to Christmas giving by inviting those most in need to its annual assistance drive.

Cars were queued up outside Papakura marae in South Auckland this week, waiting for parcels of food vouchers and Christmas presents.

The marae expects up to 1200 whānau to receive parcels over the four-day drive, running December 18-21.

Despite that, Papakura marae chief executive Tony Kake said: “Demand is the same, which is, we’ve never really got enough.”

All hands are on deck at the Christmas drive, with two-thirds of staff, about 80 people, making the event happen - even Kake is handing out ice-blocks to those waiting in line.

More than 40,000 people accessed services through the marae in a year, Kake said.

Cars waiting at the Papakura marae Christmas assistance drive on December 21, 2023. Photo / Maia Ingoe, RNZ

This year, the marae is aiming to give its Christmas parcels to where it is most needed, by inviting whānau already working with the marae to the Christmas drive.

“If we can target those whānau in need, with a lot of kids, doing it tough this time of year, that’s prioritising them to bring a little cheer to their lives,” Kake said.

The cost of living, interest rates and rising Auckland rents have been hard on many whānau this year, he said.

“If we had double the amount, we’d soon find people that are needy.”

Kake extended an invitation to the Government, and the Prime Minister, to come to the marae and see what they do.

“It’s a juggling act, but my message to the Government is to understand us, understand how we operate, and understand our relationship to our community.”

The team at Papakura Marae helping with the Christmas assistance drive, with cief executive Tony Kake (right). Photo / Maia Ingoe, RNZ

Papakura Marae has partnered with Auckland City Mission to provide presents and food to whānau in need for the past 23 years.

This year’s parcels contain food vouchers between $50 and $200, depending on the family size, and a Christmas present for the kids.

Kake said while $50 did not go far these days, if this could buy a leg of lamb or a couple of bags of potatoes, that was enough.

The vouchers are new this year - the marae has chosen to use them out of trust for whānau.

The stock of presents to be given out to whānau in Christmas parcels at the Papakura marae assistance drive. Photo / Maia Ingoe, RNZ

The marae has a wharenui filled with Lego, colouring-in-books, teddies and other presents for children up to 17 years of age.

Staff wearing orange hi-vis vests run back and forth between the wharenui and waiting cars, pushing shopping trolleys filled with presents, food vouchers, and the odd pavlova too.

“We’ve got this thing called ‘ka whiti te ra’. We want our whānau to experience more sunny days than rainy days.

“So for me, this whole opportunity is all about creating more sunny days for our families.”

- RNZ