Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Updated

Hardship & Hope: Bridging the gap between struggling families and fragmented bureaucracy in South Auckland

By Rebecca MacFie
18 mins to read
He Whānau Whānui o Papakura members Crystal Morgan, Colleen Koni and Rawinia Wade. Photo / Adrian Malloch

He Whānau Whānui o Papakura members Crystal Morgan, Colleen Koni and Rawinia Wade. Photo / Adrian Malloch

The car park at Papakura Marae on Hunua Rd is busy. A queue of vehicles is snaking through, their occupants stopping to load food parcels into boots, before quietly pulling out into the traffic. A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener