Hardship & Hope: How reclaiming ancestral land helps whānau struggling with housing crisis

By Rebecca Macfie
18 mins to read
Whanaungatanga (family connection): The papakāinga development allows whānau to live alongside one another and thrive, says Zack Makoare, left, with wife Georgina and their daughter Matariki. Photo / Supplied

Nestled in the soft hills of inland Hawke’s Bay, near the tiny settlement of Te Hauke, is a cluster of smart new houses. Nothing ostentatious: two-, three- and four-bedroom places, dark-grey Colorsteel roofs, nice kitchens

