Hardship & Hope: The Porirua kindergarten that has become a safe haven for impoverished kids

By Rebecca MacFie
16 mins to read
Whānau Manaaki’s YMen project has helped ease the shortage of male teachers in early childhood education. Photo / Whānau Manaaki

It’s 8.30 on a Thursday morning, and a white van bearing the insignia of He Whānau Manaaki o Tararua Free Kindergarten Association sets out on its daily service. Nine infant car seats are fixed permanently

