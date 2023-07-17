Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Hardship & Hope: How Porirua programme helped single mum who racked up thousands in debt

By Rebecca MacFie
6 mins to read
Ruth Nonu (left) and Makerita Makapelu. Photo / Rebecca MacFie

Ruth Nonu (left) and Makerita Makapelu. Photo / Rebecca MacFie

This is an online exclusive story.

Six years ago, Ruth Nonu arrived “broke and broken” to Cannons Creek. She had fled Auckland with her children, weighed down by debt, grief and trauma.

She had no

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener