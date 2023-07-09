Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

Child left with life-long illness due to unhealthy Kāinga Ora housing

16 minutes to read
By Rebecca Macfie

Three-year-old Te Awhenga leans into her mother’s lap and coughs a wet, phlegmy cough, delivered from lungs permanently damaged by repeat infections.

Just before Christmas last year, after 2½ years of GP and emergency department

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener