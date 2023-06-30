Advertisement

New set of warnings as Government fails to break the cycle of deprivation: report

By Rebecca Macfie
11 mins to read
“Individuals, whānau and communities bear the burdens that ministers and the public service fail to carry," says Productivity Commission chair Ganesh Nana. Photo / Getty Images

Late last year, one of New Zealand’s most powerful public servants made a startling observation: “For the first time in recent history, there is a possibility that the next generation won’t be better off,” wrote

